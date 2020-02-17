‘The Halftime Show’ provides free school supplies, haircuts for kids

ROANOKE, Va. – Grade school students got an opportunity to recharge and receive some supplies Sunday afternoon.

"The Halftime Show" turned the Berglund Center into a one-stop shop for kids, in commemoration of the halfway point of the school year.

The kids who came received free school supplies such as backpacks, the chance to play in a bouncy house, and free haircuts.

Organizer Casaundra Swain hopes kids now have what they need for the rest of the school year.

"Halftime is when you go to the locker room, you get rejuvenated and ready to knock out the second half; why should school be any different?” Swain said. “How discouraging is it to come to school and not have the supplies to get you through the remainder of the year?"

The inaugural Halftime Show happened last year at Burlington Elementary School, but moved to the Berglund Center this year for more space.