What’s News Today: new restaurant, lane closures

ROANOKE, Va. – Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg starting today. From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through March 13th, temporary closures are possible on Seventh, Eighth and Taylor Streets as crews install new fiber optic cables.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg this week. Closures are possible from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Friday in the 7,800 block of Timberlake Road. Crews will extend water and sewer lines as part of the Midtown Development.

The Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority will make what it calls an exciting announcement. The authority’s goal is to invest in the development of the region’s first open-access fiber-optic internet network. We will have details of the announcement on 10 News at noon.

Iron and Ale Bistro at River Ridge holds its grand opening today. It’s open across from SeaQuest. It offers staples from the original Iron and Ale menu, including salads, sandwiches and drinks, as well as some new items. The restaurant is part of River Ridge’s ongoing two-year redevelopment to bring new retailers, including local businesses.

Mountain View Humane offers free spay/neuter surgeries for feral cats today. It’s partnering with Alley Cat Rescue to provide the service. You will need an appointment.