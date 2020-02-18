Local family competing on TODAY Show for trip to Japan

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A local family is in New York hoping to win a trip to Japan. It’s all thanks to their daughter who entered a contest online. They’ll be featured on the Today Show Wednesday morning!

Victoria Downie is the ultimate Mario & Nintendo superfan! It all started when her mom brought home a Nintendo Wii game console.

“I fell in love with Nintendo’s storytelling, how they structure their games and the quirky characters. Everything’s so colorful,” said Downie, a student at Cave Spring High School.

“It was something that we could all do together. We would all pop on the couch and play video games together, spend time together and have a common interest,” said Tricia Downie who played video games during study breaks with her then boyfriend, who turned out to be her husband.

“We’ve been blessed with a couple of great kids. As a parent, it’s been easy to allow them to play video games as a reward. They help out around the house, they volunteer at their churches, they have a great group of friends. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to share with them,” said Alan Downie.

The high school junior’s bedroom is full of things out of video games. She has 36 the amiibos.

Victoria’s been dreaming of a trip to visit the new Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Japan, opening later this year.

The family made this music video to enter a contest for a free trip.

I was a little apprehensive about participating in a music video if I can tell the truth. I think our family agreed to participate because we didn’t think she would really win," said Tricia. “I’m 44. No one needs to see me rapping but if it helped us win or the chance to win or excited about that.”

“I’m really lucky to have such a supportive family. They jumped right in,” said the teen.

“It was a great family project to work on together. Victoria wrote the script, developed the story board, the ideas and she did all the costumes and found the music. She did everything. We showed up. She told us what to do and where to do it,” said Tricia.

The Cave Spring High School student is in the Mass Communications program at the Burton Center and learned how to put it all together thanks to her classes.

“They teach really, really helpful skills if you’re going into communications, television or radio. I owe them a big one on this one,” said Victoria.

“Whether we win or lose, we are embracing the adventure and embracing another epic family opportunity to make memories together,” said Tricia.

The Downie family will compete Wednesday on the TODAY Show in the 8:30 a.m. half hour. The family is 1 of 5 finalists competing in a Nintendo themed game to win the grand prize - a trip to Tokyo Japan to visit Universal Studio Japan’s, “Super Nintendo World” opening later this year.

You have to be 18 to play, so Alan is going to compete.

We’ll be cheering them on!