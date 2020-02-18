Lynchburg faith leaders making sure all citizens know their rights

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s faith leaders are committed to making sure every citizen knows their rights, including the most vulnerable among them.

Faith Taskforce leaders with the city’s Bridges to Progress Poverty Initiative held a know your right informational meeting on Tuesday.

Lynchburg police officers explained to people why they make traffic stops, what makes some stops suspicious and what drivers should and should not do.

Faith Taskforce leaders with the city's bridges to progress poverty initiative held a know your right informational meeting (WSLS)

Organizers said having this conversation encourages better relationships with police.

“I think it’s also important for our citizens to know what their rights are so they can have confidence when engaging people who they see as a authority in their greatest moment of crisis,” said, Keith Anderson, co-chair of the Faith Taskforce.

Organizers said they’re planning to hold four more Know Your Rights events this year.