Driver dies after crash in front of E.C. Glass High School

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead after a crash on Memorial Avenue earlier this month, according to Lynchburg police.

Officers said the accident happened in front of E.C. Glass High School on Feb. 4 at 4:50 p.m.

Authorities say 54-year-old Robert Petty, of Lynchburg, crashed into a utility pole.

Medics took him to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. Police say they were just informed that Petty passed away on February 9.

The crash is still under investigation.