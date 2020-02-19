Father arrested after deputies say he shot his son

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A Carroll County father is behind bars after deputies say he shot his son.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday on Fairhaven Drive in the Dugspur community.

Deputies said when they arrived they found Steven Scott Goad with a gunshot wound.

10 News was told Goad was airlifted from Kanawha Valley to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Deputies arrested his father, Marvin Lenford Goad.

They charged him with malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm.

Goad is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released information about Goad’s condition.

We’re told the incident is still under investigation.