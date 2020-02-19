One dead after crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the 2200 block of Old Chatham Road at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

We’re told the vehicle ran off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the driver’s identity.

The crash remains under investigation.