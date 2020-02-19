One dead after crash in Henry County
Vehicle ran off road and into ditch
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.
Troopers responded to the 2200 block of Old Chatham Road at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
We’re told the vehicle ran off the road and came to rest in a ditch.
Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released the driver’s identity.
The crash remains under investigation.
