Restaurant, art store set to open on Roanoke’s Market Street

ROANOKE, Va. – Two empty storefronts on Roanoke's most historic street are about to open up again.

Art and home décor store Artsy June will open in the Market Street space recently vacated by Eli’s Provisions. The business will be owned by Katy Newberry, who also owns resale store Gypsy-Palooza across the street.

Jamaican restaurant Caribbica Soul plans to expand next to the future Artsy June space. The restaurant will open on the corner of Market and Kirk streets while also operating its existing City Market location.

"I've been working on this for a couple of years now,” said Caribbica Soul owner Arton Williams. “About two years, we've been working on an expansion. With this moment in time came an opportunity, and we are excited about it."

Williams said the new Caribbica Soul location will start serving food next week, while Artsy June is slated to open within the next month.