What’s News Today: economic advances, road closure

ROANOKE, Va. – Law enforcement from across the Commonwealth will be in Richmond today. They will be talking to lawmakers about issues affecting their offices. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said in a letter that he's concerned about proposed gun laws. 10 News Reporter Tommy Lopez will be in Richmond today. He continues our coverage of the General Assembly session tonight starting at 5 p.m.

Part of Main Street in Lexington is closed this week. The southbound lanes will be closed from Diamond Street to Massie Street as crews work at VMI. Lanes will reopen this weekend, but close again next week. A detour is in place.

Legendary football Lou Holtz will speak at Liberty University’s Convocation this morning. Holtz is the only coach to lead six different programs to bowl appearances. He’s best known for leading Notre Dame to a 12-0 season in 1988. After leaving coaching, Holtz became an analysts with ESPN.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber holds a panel discussion at it’s Eggs and Economics breakfast. Representatives will be there from local economic development and tourism departments, and U.S. Census.

The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority will hold a business town hall tonight. Staff from the county, Board of Supervisors, and business owners will hear concerns and answer questions. It’ begins tonight at 6 p.m. At Monelison Middle School.

Patrick Henry Family Services launches CarePortal today. The technology will connect at-risk families with churches willing to help. The CarePortal allows the Department of Social Services to share the needs of members to get them the help needed.