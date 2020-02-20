Authorities searching for woman wanted on counterfeit charges

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is asking for help searching for a woman believed to have created counterfeit currency.

Tamara Page Anderson, 34, is wanted on a charge of forging coin or bank notes.

The charge against Anderson is connected to an incident in the 1100 block of Main Street on Monday.

She was last known to be staying on Riverview Court in the town of Altavista.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425 or Campbell County Dispatch at 434-332-9574.

Steven Weeks was arrested for allegedly forging bills (Altavista Police Dept.)

Earlier this week, police arrested an Altavista man as part of a counterfeit incident.