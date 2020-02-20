Lynchburg restaurant holds fundraiser for police departments; officers eat for free

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg restaurant owner wants to take the load off of police departments who are limited on funds.

“Hopefully we’re going to raise $10,000 today.” Digiovanni said. "That’s my goal. I hope we’re going to achieve that.”

La Villa, an Italian restaurant on Timberlake Road, is opening its doors to feed officers from Lynchburg, Bedford and Campbell counties for free.

To show more appreciation, the owner is holding a fundraiser to help those agencies buy equipment.

All of the proceeds from customers’ orders on Wednesday will be split between the agencies.

“We all are grateful for this opportunity to be able to use some of the funds that our office can use to go towards training and development," said Sgt. Todd Hunley with Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office.

The fundraiser ends at 10 p.m.