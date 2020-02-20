Street sweepers collected more than 4 million pounds of debris in Roanoke last year

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is really trashy.

More than 4,000,000 pounds worth of trashy, to be exact.

In the city manager’s latest blog post, he says more than 2,000 tons, or 4,000,000 pounds, of debris was collected through street sweeping last year.

He says the city spent almost $1 million to collect it all.

The city’s public works field operations manager, Michael Venable, says unfortunately this is standard for the city.

“It’s definitely a standard that we’re looking to change, it’s something that we’re looking to improve. We see it and it’s really eye opening to us every year regardless of the fact that we see it," Venable said.

He added that crews that clean out storm drain lines also see big buildups of trash and debris.