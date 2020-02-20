What’s News Today: future of education, SPCA returns

ROANOKE, Va. – A subcommittee of the Lynchburg Task Force on Education meets today. The Leading Practices in Urban Education Subcommittee will meet at 5 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School.

The Roanoke City School Board’s Audit Committee meets today. It will select a firm for the annual financial audit and discuss the annual budget for audit services.

The National D-Day Memorial holds its monthly Lunchbox Lecture Series today. The topic for today’s lecture is “The Forgotten Rosies: African-American Women in WWII.” It begins at noon at the Bedford Area Welcome Center. It’s free to attend, but donations are accepted.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA holds a ribbon cutting and open house today. The shelter was closed for several weeks, starting in December, to repair the foundation of its building. Repairs cost more than $300,000. Cats and dogs are now available for adoption at the shelter.

Church safety will be discussed in Altavista tonight. The police department is teaming up with the chamber and State Police to talk about keeping congregations safe.