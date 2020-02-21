Dinosaurs roam Berglund Center this weekend for the return of Jurassic Quest
New this year: Catch brand new sea dwellers exhibit featuring 50 foot Megalodon shark
ROANOKE, Va. – When you visit the Berglund Center this weekend, you’ll find more than 80 true-to-life-size dinosaurs. That’s just part of what you can expect during Jurassic Quest.
The show features exhibit tours, rides, interacting with live baby dinosaurs and the brand new exhibit, “Ancient Oceans”.
“Ancient Oceans” has an enormous 50-foot Megalodon shark and other historic sea dwellers.
10 News reporter Megan Woods got to go behind the scenes to show you what’s in store before doors open today, Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.
Jurassic Quest will be at the Berglund Center until Sunday, Feb. 23.
