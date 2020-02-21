How saving money in Roanoke could win you a tablet

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re still working on your New Year’s resolutions, you can get a little bit of help next week.

The United Way of Roanoke Valley is offering help people to become more financially stable and independent as part of its annual Roanoke Valley Saves Week, starting Monday.

All week, the organization will be offering financial tips, classes, resources, financial incentives and more.

Monday’s focus will be on on tax refunds.

“Follow the 30-40-30 rule. Thirty percent, set aside to address debt, forty percent for current expenses, and thirty percent for your emergency savings," Roanoke Valley United Way CEO Abby Hamilton said. "It’ll make it easy for you to make sure that you get caught up.”

One fun activity as part of the week is a tablet giveaway.

Use your punch card and every time you save money in your bank account, mark off a star.

Once the card is full, take it to one of the following locations March 3 and you could be the winner.