‘It’s about time': Snow covers parts of southwest Virginia, New River Valley

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Flakes of falling snow covered Wytheville on Thursday, a pretty change of scenery for David and Nan Harlow.

“It’s about time. We’ve had a lot of warm weather and a lot of rain. I’d rather see white on the ground,” said David Harlow, who lives in Rural Retreat.

Across the New River Valley and southwest Virginia, there was anywhere between a coating to up to 2 inches of snow covering the ground.

The weather impacted schools in the area. Wythe, Pulaski, Grayson, and Carroll Counties and Galax schools closed for the day. Schools in Floyd and Giles County closed early.

Nan Harlow said her grandchildren were hoping for a little more snow, but they were all happy to have the day off.

“I love it. I think it’s beautiful. And all the kids are out of school. Maybe they get to play in it. That’s a good time," Harlow said.

Other locals spent the day as usual, running errands or grocery shopping.

“More or less doing what I need to do,” said Marie Rice, who lives in Draper. “Gonna sit back, relax and watch it.”

As temperatures drop, making slick roads a possibility, another Wytheville resident, Linda Anders, has a warning for drivers.

“Just be careful out there is all I’m saying," Anders said. "If it becomes real bad, be careful.”

VDOT is reminding drivers that once temperatures drop overnight, roads could get icy, especially on bridges, overpasses, in shady spots and up in the mountains.

You can check road conditions by calling 5-1-1, or by using VDOT’s 511 app or website.