'Simply a miracle’: Driver OK after car flips over embankment due to slick roads in Galax

GALAX, Va. – A driver is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Galax on Thursday.

A car flipped over an embankment near 39 Skyline Highway during slick road conditions.

The driver was able to get out of the car and a homeowner nearby helped the driver escape the cold while first responders were on the way, according to the Galax Fire Department.

The driver was treated at Twin County Regional Healthcare. The Galax Fire Department wrote it was “simply a miracle” that the driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The scene was cleared in 20 minutes, according to the Galax Fire Department.