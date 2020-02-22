33ºF

Danville mother charged with murder, abuse of infant son

3-month-old suffered blunt force trauma to head, body

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Shantiequa Woods, 30, Danville, was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the death of her infant son, Isaiah Woods, according to the Rockingham County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office.
DANVILLE, Va. – A three-month-old boy is dead and authorities believe his mother is responsible.

Investigators say Isaiah sustained blunt force trauma to his head and body when he was staying with Woods at 161 Aberdeen Rd., Ruffin, N.C. on Thursday.

Isaiah died from his injuries Thursday night at Sovah Health Danville.

Woods is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

