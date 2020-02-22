Danville mother charged with murder, abuse of infant son

DANVILLE, Va. – A three-month-old boy is dead and authorities believe his mother is responsible.

Shantiequa Woods, 30, Danville, was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in connection with the death of her infant son, Isaiah Woods, according to the Rockingham County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Isaiah sustained blunt force trauma to his head and body when he was staying with Woods at 161 Aberdeen Rd., Ruffin, N.C. on Thursday.

Isaiah died from his injuries Thursday night at Sovah Health Danville.

Woods is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing.