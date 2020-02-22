Investigators say electrical issues caused Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to Withers Road in South Danville for a structure fire just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story house with heavy smoke showing. All occupants were out of the house when crews got there.

Firefighters made entry into the house and extinguished the fire. They said there was moderate fire, smoke and water damage throughout the house.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

The fire was investigated by the Danville Fire Marshals office and found to be electrical in nature. The bulk of the fire was centered around the electrical panel box.

Crews said the entire incident lasted approximately 3 hours.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

The Danville Fire Department responded with three engine companies, one ladder company, a command vehicle, a safety vehicle, and a fire marshal vehicle with a total of 17 personnel. Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Department, and Danville Water Department assisted on scene.