Local News

Legislators making progress on bill to help LewisGale get a NICU

Bill passed in the Senate

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Salem, Politics, NICU, David Suetterlein, John Edwards, LewisGale Medical Center

SALEM, Va. – A bill to help bring a neonatal intensive care unit to Salem is moving forward in Richmond.

The Senate passed a bill to approve LewisGale Medical Center’s state application for a certificate of public need.

The state health commissioner has previously denied the application.

A House committee is now discussing the bill.

In a statement to 10 News, a hospital spokesperson said the hospital appreciates the senators’ effort.

A baby in a neonatal intensive care unit.
A baby in a neonatal intensive care unit. (WSLS)

