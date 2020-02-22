Legislators making progress on bill to help LewisGale get a NICU
Bill passed in the Senate
SALEM, Va. – A bill to help bring a neonatal intensive care unit to Salem is moving forward in Richmond.
The Senate passed a bill to approve LewisGale Medical Center’s state application for a certificate of public need.
The state health commissioner has previously denied the application.
A House committee is now discussing the bill.
In a statement to 10 News, a hospital spokesperson said the hospital appreciates the senators’ effort.
