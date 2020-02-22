No more elephant rides? Bill moving forward could impact Natural Bridge Zoo

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A bill that could have a big impact on a popular local attraction is working its way through the General Assembly.

This week, the House Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee passed a bill designating elephants ‘dangerous’ captive animals.

If the bill becomes law, people would no longer be allowed to ride the elephant at Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County.

A previous version of the bill excluded elephants from the list of dangerous captive animals.