Full house celebrates prom for Roanoke teenager with cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – A very special prom took over Center in the Square’s rooftop on Saturday.

14-year-old Alyssa may have just weeks to live because of cancer, and restaurant owner Melissa Sage wanted to throw her a prom while she could enjoy it.

Sage organized the prom in a week, and a full house showed up to celebrate alongside Alyssa Saturday night.

“This has been been great," Sage said. "Her face when she first came in was so lit up. She was so happy and excited, and that was all worth it.”

According to Alyssa’s GoFundMe, she is currently receiving hospice care for her condition.