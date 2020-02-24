Demonstration attempts to direct Roanoke voters’ attention to environmental issues

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke church brought its environmental concerns directly to drivers, a week before Virginia voters decide on their Democratic presidential candidate of choice.

Unitarian Universalist Church members gathered at the corner of Brandon Avenue and Grandin Road SW with signs expressing their concerns about climate change.

“People need frequent reminders," said Bob Egbert of the Unitarian Universalist Church. "All of the other issues — the economy, healthcare, jobs — are a subset of the environment, because the environment is where we live.”

“It takes one person to tell another person, and that person to tell another person," added Celeste Delgado-Librero of Sustainable Roanoke. "That’s the way we’re going to do it.”

Virginia is one of 14 states that will hold its Democratic primary on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday. Egbert hopes both candidates and voters discuss the environment more before the primaries.

“I hope they look at the candidates and look at where they stand on environmental and climate issues," Egbert said. "I hope they give their support to those who take climate seriously.”

The demonstrations are a monthly tradition for the church. Egbert said members will continue the practice leading up to and after November’s presidential election.

“Turning the ship around is a colossal effort, but we have to keep at it,” Egbert said.