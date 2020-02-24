Former Roanoke Times employee sues company for sexual harassment, sex discrimination

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman claims she was fired from her job at The Roanoke Times last year after filing a sexual harassment report, according to a federal lawsuit.

She is suing The Roanoke Times on three claims:

Sexual harassment and a hostile work environment Sexual discrimination Title VII claim for retaliation

The woman, who 10 News has decided to not name due to the nature of the lawsuit, claims that The Roanoke Times did not investigate her sexual harassment complaint, but rather fired her within a week of her filing it.

The complaint, which covered this woman and another, was filed on or about Feb. 5, 2019, and detailed certain behaviors by a male colleague.

The lawsuit lists out some of his actions prior to the complaint being filed:

One day when the woman who filed the suit was wearing a dress that had strings that were not tied, he came by, tied the strings into a bow and said, “that’s better.”

He commented on the coffee cups of the woman who filed the suit which said “Hello gorgeous” and “Hello beautiful.” Stating, “What does the other one say, ‘lick me?’”

He asked the other woman why she twirled her hair, and insinuated that he wanted to touch her body and lips

At the time of filing the complaint, the woman was dating a coworker.

The lawsuit claims this relationship was well known within The Roanoke Times upper management team and all conflict of interests had previously been addressed.

About four days after the sexual harassment complaint was filed, a complaint was filed regarding this woman’s relationship with another coworker.

About four days after the relationship complaint, the woman was informed that her employment would end in 30 days.

Her boyfriend was terminated in November 2019 when she received her notice of right to sue from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit states that, "in conclusion, The Roanoke Times has participated in, and permitted, a culture of discrimination and a hostile work environment to exist against [the woman who filed the suit], and other women, on the basis of [the woman who filed the suit]’s gender, female, and has retaliated against [the woman who filed the suit] for making complaints concerning the discrimination and harassment all in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

10 News reached out the BH Media Group, the company that owns The Roanoke Times, but has not received a response.