Man pulled over in Carroll County church parking lot arrested on drug, gun charges

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man faces multiple charges after authorities said he had illegal drugs and weapons.

On Feb. 13, members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office conducted a consensual encounter om who they believed was a suspicious man in a Chevrolet pickup in the parking lot of Gladesboro Evangelical Lutheran Church.

While speaking with James Eric Sawyers, of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, deputies said they smelled marijuana, which prompted a search of both him and the pickup.

While searching Sawyers, deputies said they found what was believed to be meth.

Upon searching his truck, a “substantial amount” of suspected meth was found, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Also found during that search was a substantial amount of suspected clonazepam and Marijuana, as well as a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a .410 shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle.

Sawyers was arrested and later charged with the following:

Possession with the the intent to distribute meth

Possession with the intent to distribute clonazepam

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Sawyers was later transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail and held without bail.