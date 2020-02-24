Two people arrested after Carroll County deputies find meth, heroin in car

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two people are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Carroll County Friday.

Carroll County deputies initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Mazada 6 on Bellspur Road in the Laurel Fork community.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Bryan Patrick O'Leary of Bassett, Va.

Deputies were advised O'Leary's license was revoked in Virginia. Consent to search the driver's belongings was later granted and deputies said narcotics were located.

The female passenger of the vehicle was later identified as Christy Clifton Cassady of Bassett, Va.

Upon search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was located under the passenger seat where Cassady was sitting. Upon further search, Cassady was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and heroin.

According to deputies, O'Leary was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, digital scales and drug packaging material.

Both were arrested and transported to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

O'Leary was later charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance and driving suspended second offense. O'Leary was held without bond.

Cassady was later charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and held without bail.