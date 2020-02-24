Virginia Tech to honor ‘homecoming royalty’ to promote inclusivity ‘regardless of gender identity’

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A student-led board at Virginia Tech is forgoing a longtime tradition in favor of a new one.

Going forward, Virginia Tech’s homecoming board will select three people as ‘homecoming royalty’ instead of a king and a queen.

In a statement, the board said it takes pride in its commitment to be “inclusive to all members of our community regardless of gender identity.”

The board also mentioned that the change will put more emphasis on philanthropy. It said candidates have run on cause-based platforms since 2015.

The board claimed that the change will “engage more students.”

Read the full statement below: