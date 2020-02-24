What’s News Today for Monday, February 24, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – This week is the Virginia 2020 Census Week in Action. The Governor was everyone to learn more about what's at stake in the 2020 Census and to take action in their communities to help ensure Virginia has a complete and accurate count. Each day has a different theme. Today, it's about engaging seniors. If you have an elderly parent, you're encouraged to protect them from scams surrounding the census and make sure they are counted.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meets. On the agenda is a presentation by the school superintendent on next year's budget.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors meets in closed session to discuss applications from the Finance Director position. They will also present a resolution to Mike Brown, recognizing his service to Bedford County as sheriff.

Someone will be one step closer to winning a new car today! Everyone who donated $100 or more to the United Way of Central Virginia was entered to win a 2019 Ford Fiesta. They’ll draw five names this morning and those people will get a key to see if it’s the winning key next month.