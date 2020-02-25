90-year-old woman dies in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 90-year-old Roanoke woman died after being involved in a crash on Peters Creek Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

On Feb. 20, Margaret Thomas was driving a Buick sedan on Dwight Street when she failed to yield the right of way before entering Peters Creek Road, according to police.

When she entered the intersection, police said Thomas was hit by a GMC pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old man.

Both Thomas and the 18-year-old were taken to the hospital where Thomas later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts and neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

No charges are pending and police said the investigation is still ongoing.