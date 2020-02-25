Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg needs more hands to help expand services

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Almost every day, more than 1,000 volunteers with Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg load up their bags with hot meals, ready to deliver to people in need.

In the last year and a half, the organization has seen a 30-percent increase for its services.

"And that means we need to create more routes,” explained Executive Director Kris Shabestar.

To create more routes in other parts of Campbell County, Madison Heights and the Boonsboro area, the group will need more hands.

“To start these three new routes, I need about 40 new volunteers. And it’s a continuous process,” said Shabestar.

Shabestar said volunteering is for all ages.

Gerald Anderson is retired and has been a volunteer for a year. When his granddaughters are in town, he makes sure to bring them too.

"Just to be able to give back. I know people need help sometimes,” said Anderson.

Organizers said, working with a volunteer’s schedule is no problem.

Susan Richards finds time within work hours to deliver meals.

"Literally my office is in downtown Lynchburg. I leave my desk at 10 o’clock. I come out and do my route and I’m back at my desk working by 11:30 a.m.,” said Richards.

"So, we want to make it as easy and as enjoyable and as rewarding as it as possibly can be. And working with someone’s schedule is the least we can do,” said Shabestar.

For Anderson, the least he said he can do, is bring his granddaughters along for the ride to teach them early on that giving back is important.

He hopes others will see it that way too.

"There are a lot of routes out there that a lot of people need the delivery. Come out and volunteer. Whether it’s one day a week or two days a week. As much time as you can,” said Anderson.

If you want to become a volunteer or go on a ride along to learn more, you can find contact Meals of Wheels of Greater Lynchburg at 434- 847- 0796 or go to meallynchburg.org to fill out a volunteer application.