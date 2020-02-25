Pulaski man doubles down to win $200,000 in Virginia Lottery drawing

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Winning the lottery once is great, but twice, you’d have to ask Mark Linkous how that feels.

The Pulaski man stopped at the BP Express Stop on East Main Street and bought two identical Cash 5 tickets, 9-20-27-31-33.

In the Feb. 2 night drawing, both of Linkous’ tickets matched all five numbers, meaning he hadn’t just won $100,000, he won $200,000!

“I couldn’t believe it!” he toldlLottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He learned he had winning tickets as he watched TV the day after the drawing. At first, he thought he had only matched three numbers, rather than all five.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.