‘That just makes it fun’: United Way of Central Virginia donors could win free car

LYNCHBURG, Va, – Ten people have the chance to go home with a free new car next month.

On Monday, organizers with the United Way of Central Virginia picked names of people who donated $100 or more to their big annual fundraising campaign.

The money helps Lynchburg-area families in need.

"They get the opportunity to maybe win a car. That just makes it fun and we really appreciate Discovery Automotive,” said Robin Steckley, director of resource development with United Way of Central Virginia.

About 1,600 people donated to the cause. The highest donation this year was $10,000.

"We really push, every year, to raise as much as we can so we can really fulfill the needs that the agency has expressed to us that they need fulfilled,” said Bill Varer, CEO of United Way Central Virginia.

The names pulled today will find out if they’ve won the car on March 5th.