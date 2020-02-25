Two hospitalized after 3-car Bedford County crash
Crash happened Tuesday morning on Forest Road
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a t-bone crash in Bedford County on Tuesday morning, according to the Forest Fire Department.
The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened on Forest Road at Carol’s Place, which is close to the intersection of Forest Road and Thomas Jefferson Road.
The two people transported suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.
