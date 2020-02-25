52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

52ºF

Local News

Two hospitalized after 3-car Bedford County crash

Crash happened Tuesday morning on Forest Road

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Bedford County, Crash
Two of the three cars involved in a crash on Forest Road on Feb. 25, 2020.
Two of the three cars involved in a crash on Forest Road on Feb. 25, 2020. (Forest Fire Department)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a t-bone crash in Bedford County on Tuesday morning, according to the Forest Fire Department.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened on Forest Road at Carol’s Place, which is close to the intersection of Forest Road and Thomas Jefferson Road.

The two people transported suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: