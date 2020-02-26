Harlem Globetrotters bring new 2020 show to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Harlem Globetrotters plan to turn the Berglund Center basketball court into a stage when they return to Roanoke in March.

Their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour comes to Berglund Center in Roanoke on March 11th at 7 p.m.

For tickets, click here.

This is the world-famous team’s 94th consecutive year and will feature over 280 games through April in North America.

The team holds more than 20 world records but during this game the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live. The game will introduce “The Fifth Quarter," a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans can meet the players face-to-face.

If you’re interested in learning more about the legendary team, visit their website here.