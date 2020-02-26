Lynchburg City Council votes to make Church and Main two-way streets

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After years of discussion and debate, two streets in downtown Lynchburg will become two-way streets.

Church and Main streets are both currently one-way streets.

The change was one of the recommendations in Lynchburg’s Downtown 2040 Master Plan.

Council members say they’re aware the change is not “supported by all stakeholders” at this time. However, they list specific benefits of the change, including:

Making downtown more of a “destination opportunity” instead of a “through-way”

Lowering traffic volume and congestion

Eliminating the “tunnel vision” effect that drivers can sometimes have when driving on one-way streets

Creating a better pedestrian environment

Boosting downtown business, as every business has the opportunity for drive-by traffic

The council voted in 1954 to change to one-way travel on both streets. One of the main reasons for the change was to fight traffic and congestion and to favor the “suburban shopping experience,” according to council members.

The recommendation to switch both streets to two-way travel dates back to the Downtown & Riverfront Master Plan 2000.