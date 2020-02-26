Lynchburg preschool to close after 12 years

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Due to not being financially sustainable, Lynchburg is losing one of its preschools.

This week, the president of HumanKind, which runs the Little Wings Preschool, told parents in a letter, that school is closing.

In June, 10 News reported on about 10 children who were enrolled thanks to a state grant.

Program officials tell 10 News:

10 four-year-old Head Start children enrolled through the Smart Beginnings partnership will go to kindergarten this fall.

Three additional 4 year olds will go to kindergarten.

10 will be four years old this fall and will qualify for Virginia Preschool Initiative, Head Start, or may choose another private program.

Three will be three years old this fall and may qualify for Head Start’s 3-year-old program or choose another private program.

HumanKind has promised to help other parents’ transition.

The six full-time staff members will receive a severance.

Little Wings will close on July 31st.