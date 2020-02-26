54ºF

Lynchburg preschool to close after 12 years

HumanKind president says program is not financially sustainable

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Due to not being financially sustainable, Lynchburg is losing one of its preschools.

This week, the president of HumanKind, which runs the Little Wings Preschool, told parents in a letter, that school is closing.

In June, 10 News reported on about 10 children who were enrolled thanks to a state grant.

Program officials tell 10 News:

  • 10 four-year-old Head Start children enrolled through the Smart Beginnings partnership will go to kindergarten this fall.
  • Three additional 4 year olds will go to kindergarten.
  • 10 will be four years old this fall and will qualify for Virginia Preschool Initiative, Head Start, or may choose another private program.
  • Three will be three years old this fall and may qualify for Head Start’s 3-year-old program or choose another private program.

HumanKind has promised to help other parents’ transition.

The six full-time staff members will receive a severance.

Little Wings will close on July 31st.

HumanKind president tells parents in a letter, the school is closing because the program is not financially sustainable.
