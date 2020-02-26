Man charged with carjacking at gunpoint, crashing stolen Jeep in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at another man, stole his car, drove away and later crashed in Halifax County.

Ryan Carter, 20, is facing charges for carjacking and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the South Boston Police Department.

On Wednesday, just before 8 a.m., some reported a carjacking near Hupps Mill Plaza in South Boston.

Officers found a 53-year-old man who told them that a man had pointed a gun at him and stole his Jeep.

Later that day, around 1:30 p.m., authorities found the stolen 2006 Jeep crashed on Boyd Street in South Boston.

They said Carter was still inside and he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities took Carter to the Halifax Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.