Miss Virginia stops by Roanoke IHOP for National Pancake Day fundraising

ROANOKE, Va. – Customers got to fill up on breakfast food for a good cause on Tuesday.

IHOP celebrated National Pancake Day by offering a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to each guest.

The restaurant also collected donations for Children’s Miracle Network. The money supports children fighting critical illnesses.

Miss Virginia Dot Kelly stopped by to support the cause and greet customers.

“Every minute, 62 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital, which is an alarming number, and as Miss Virginia, it’s my primary job to be an advocate, to be an ambassador, and I’m just so grateful to have the opportunity to be here today raising that awareness," Kelly said.

The deal ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. IHOP also offered a giveaway with the chance to win thousands of prizes, including free pancakes for life.