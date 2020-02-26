One charged after crash on Orange Ave. in Roanoke
No injuries
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is facing charges after a crash on Orange Ave. in Roanoke on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Roanoke Police Department.
Authorities say Adam Willie has been charged with unsafe lane change after a two-vehicle accident on Orange Ave. between Plantation Ave. and Williamson Road.
One car was towed from the scene and no one was taken to the hospital, according to police.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.