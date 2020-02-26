Roanoke City holding job fair in hopes to hire 30 people

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for a job, you’re in luck. The city of Roanoke is hiring.

The city is hosting a job fair early next month to fill about 30 public works positions.

City departments and divisions participating in the job fair include stormwater, public works, solid waste, the Berglund Center, parks and recreation, transportation, and general services.

One man who works for the city’s Solid Waste Management department, John Brown, said he was nervous to get back into the workforce, but city employees at the job fair helped him make his resume.

Now, he’s happy to say he’s been working for Roanoke for nearly a year.

“It’s a great place to start,” said Brown, an equipment operator. "If you’re looking for a career change, why not? The folks here have been super helpful.”

The Public Works Job Fair will take place on Tuesday, March 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

The event will be free and open to public.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to learn about current and future positions at the City, network with department managers and representatives, seek City career counseling from Human Resources personnel, and much more.

For more information, please contact Jennifer White, the City’s HR Recruiter, at 540-853-1801 or send an email to jennifer.white@roanokeva.gov.