United Way helps people plan their finances for Roanoke Valley Saves Week

ROANOKE, Va. – As people in the Roanoke Valley begin to receive extra money from their tax returns, the United Way passed along tips to help them spend it wisely.

The United Way organized Roanoke Valley Saves Week to spread its message of fiscal responsibility. The organization hosted free one-on-one financial consultations with banking professionals at Roanoke’s Central Library Wednesday morning.

“We want to get community members interested in their finances, to stop making it so taboo and talk about it,” said United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Hannah Adkins. “Just have very honest conversations with yourself and with your peers about money.”

The next event is a retirement savings class at the EnVision Center Thursday afternoon. That class starts at 1 p.m.