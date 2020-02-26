44ºF

Virginia Tech Young Democrats host presidential primary forum ahead of Super Tuesday

Students received chance to ask specific questions of campaign reps

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

The Young Democrats at Virginia Tech held a forum as we close in on Super Tuesday
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some area college students are asking the tough questions as we close in on Super Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, the Young Democrats at Virginia Tech hosted a presidential primary forum. Representatives from many of the campaigns were there to answer questions from student groups and others.

A lot of the concerns dealt with specific college issues. The Young Dems said face to face interaction like this goes a long way.

“You can hear the campaign staffers know of specific policies, specific plans, and know what the campaign stands for with issues that are important to us in a way that I don’t think reading on a website can get that same sort of feel," co-organizer Payne Tarkenton said.

Many of the campaigns said college students are important to their causes. In Virginia, we vote on Super Tuesday along side a number of other states on March 3.

