Virginia Tech Young Democrats host presidential primary forum ahead of Super Tuesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Some area college students are asking the tough questions as we close in on Super Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, the Young Democrats at Virginia Tech hosted a presidential primary forum. Representatives from many of the campaigns were there to answer questions from student groups and others.

A lot of the concerns dealt with specific college issues. The Young Dems said face to face interaction like this goes a long way.

“You can hear the campaign staffers know of specific policies, specific plans, and know what the campaign stands for with issues that are important to us in a way that I don’t think reading on a website can get that same sort of feel," co-organizer Payne Tarkenton said.

Many of the campaigns said college students are important to their causes. In Virginia, we vote on Super Tuesday along side a number of other states on March 3.