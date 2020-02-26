What’s News Today: power upgrades, census

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power holds an open house for the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project. The Joshua Falls-Gladstone phase involves building 15 miles of transmission line and improving four substations in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson Counties. If you would like more information on the project, tonight's session start at 5:30 p.m. At Appomattox High School. There's another one tomorrow night at Amherst County High School.

This week is the Virginia 2020 Census Week of Action. The events encourage Virginians to learn what’s at stake in this year’s census. Today’s theme is “Let’s Get Social.” It encourages you to follow Count on Virginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission holds a public hearing about the Forest Brook Road Corridor Study. It looks at future needs of the road to enhance safety and increasing usage. The plan calls for trimming of vegetation, upgrading guardrails, installing sidewalks and improving intersections. Today’s hearing begins at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

The Pulaski County School Board holds a budget work session today. Many departments will make their requests for funding to the board. The work session begins today at 5:30 p.m.

The Raise the Wage Coalition will hold a news conference today in Richmond. It says all Virginians need a pay raise, but calls the bill passed by the Senate discriminatory and will punish women most. The Senate bill raises minimum wage to $11.50 over the next three years. It then establishes wage regions throughout the Commonwealth. The Coalition is calling for an increase to $15 per hour.