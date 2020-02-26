Woman dead after crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A woman is dead after a crash in Halifax County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash happened on Monday around 7:48 p.m. on Rt. 360, a half-mile east of Bethel Road.

According to police, a 2018 Ford Fusion was hit by a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Carrie Williams, 69, of Scottsburg, was driving the Ford Fusion and was taken to the hospital, where authorities say she later died. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt.