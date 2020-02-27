Bridal industry just one of many affected by coronavirus

As concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow across the country the impacts of it are being felt here at home.

Some businesses are seeing delays in their orders.

Leecy Fink, the co-owner of Celebration Bridal and Tux in Lynchburg, said the coronavirus spreading in China is impacting the bridal industry.

"It's not just the wedding gown factory that's seeing a delay, but also the suppliers and the supply line: the buttons, the thread, the lace. All of that. Even if your dress is made from another country the fabric may have come from China,” Fink said.

Fink said they have yet to see major delays in their orders but want their clients to order early.

"At the most we're preparing for one to two-week delays, not months,” Fink said.

While at the shop on Thursday, 10 News met Brenda Gonzalez, a senior at Liberty University.

Her parents live and work in Shanghai, China, where she was supposed to go visit them next month.

"Sadly, I cannot see them until I don't know when. So, basically, I cry sometimes when I think about the next time, I'm going to see my parents,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez stopped by the shop looking for an internship because she's now stuck in Lynchburg.

"I've been researching places that I want to do my internship, find a job, and since I'm a fashion designer. I was happy to find Celebration,” Gonzalez said.

Over at Image Maker Salon & Wig Studio on Forest Road, Nicki Mohler has clients make special wigs, toupees and hair piece orders.

"And those orders are now delayed 16 to 18 weeks with a question mark behind it,” Mohler said.

Luckily, Mohler has vendors in the other countries including the United States. She says it's a costly opportunity, but it will have to work for right now.

"So, in this business we don’t have to have specifics which makes us able to deal with the Coronavirus situation that’s going on,” Mohler said.

Celebration Bridal and Tux says it are ready to help other bridal stores in the state that need dresses.