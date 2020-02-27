Celebrate fantasy, sci-fi and horror at MystiCon

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – When you visit Holiday Inn Tanglewood, expect to be welcomed into a world of science fiction for MystiCon.

From Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 1, the convention celebrates sci-fi, fantasy, horror and pop culture through panel discussions, art, literature, vendors and gaming. The convention even features a film festival.

This year marks 10 years of MystiCon.

MystiCon is a nonprofit and throughout the weekend will have a scholarship auction for a deserving local student.

