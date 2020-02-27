Community School using virtual 5k as a new way to raise money

ROANOKE, Va. – The Community School Strawberry Festival has been a Roanoke tradition for 40 years and school leaders are hoping people get active to celebrate the occasion.

Community School teacher Nicole Cooper organized a virtual 5k race in advance of the festival.

The “Strawberry Sprint” is not an actual race, rather a runners accumulate the 5,000 kilometers, or 3.1 miles, on their own time and course.

“You really are giving people a chance to empower themselves to move, do something good for themselves, and enjoy the surroundings, especially if you’re a local," Cooper said. "We live in a really beautiful place, so why not take every opportunity you can?”

Registration for the Strawberry Sprint is $25, with all of the money going back to the Community School. You can register at this link.

The 40th Annual Strawberry Festival, which 10 News proudly sponsors, is the weekend of May 1.