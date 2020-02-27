Danville father pleads guilty to killing his infant daughter

DANVILLE, Va. – A 31-year-old Danville man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his infant daughter.

John Shore pleaded guilty in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday.

The judge sentenced him to 30 years, with 15 suspended.

Shore was charged with felony homicide and abuse and neglect of children.

Oaklyn Owens was 1-year-old when she died on Jan. 25, 2019.

Two days earlier, Shore took her to a hospital and police immediately started an investigation into potential child abuse and neglect.

Shore was indicted on the two charges in April 2019.