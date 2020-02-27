Lynchburg city preparing for Census, wants you to prepare for possible scammers

LYNCHBURG, Va, – With the census looming, be prepared for possible scammers.

Remember, the census bureau will never ask for your credit card number.

In May, a Census worker might come knocking at your door to follow up if you have not sent in your information.

You are allowed to ask for their badge and identification.

Lynchburg is preparing for the census, but it also wants you to prepare for possible scammers.

“So they’re just checking to see have you received it, did you may be mail it or maybe it got loss. So individuals won’t knock on your door first. That’s sort of the second wave of the census,” said Ashley Reynolds Marshall, the commissioner for Complete Count 2020 Census.

"We would like to make sure that everyone is counted. Be aware that the census bureau for instance is banned legally from sharing any of the information that they've garnered from the census,” John Hughes, deputy city manager, said.

The official census day is April 1. B

y then you should have received the application in the mail and you can also fill it out online.