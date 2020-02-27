What’s News Today: Saving for retirement, Safety training

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power holds an open house for the Central Virginia Transmission Reliability Project. The Joshua Falls-Gladstone phase involves building 15 miles of transmission line and improving four substations in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties. If you would like more information on the project, tonight’s session start at 5:30 p.m. At Amherst County High School.

Averett University will help nursing students, who are looking for jobs. It’s holding a job fair this afternoon, with more than a dozen companies attending. Undergraduates will also be able to talk about summer positions and internships.

Learn to save today for tomorrow. Roanoke Valley Saves will hold a seminar on saving for retirement. If you want to learn more, the event starts at 1 p.m. at EnVision Center in Roanoke.

The Lynchburg Task Force on the Future of Education will meet today. The task force was appointed by city council in June to look at what actions the school board can take to ensure long-term success. Today’s meeting starts at 1 p.m. at Central Virginia Governor’s School.

Alley Cat Allies will hold a public workshop today in Pittsylvania County. It will talk about the county’s recent implementation of Trap-Neuter-Return for community cats. It helps to reduce shelter population and kill rates. To learn more, there’s a workshop at 6 p.m. at Reid Street Gallery in Chatham.

Franklin County holds safety training today. The Civilian Response and Casualty Care course teaches you the avoid, deny and defend strategy. There is also a small medical component to the course, teaching you how to help save a life before first-responders arrive. Registration is required.

There’s an information session tonight for Project SEARCH: Carilion Clinic. It’s a one year program, giving education and on-site training to youth with disabilities, to help them be work ready upon graduation. If you’re interested, tonight’s session begins at 6 p.m. at the Carilion Rehabilitation Building.

Roanoke Children’s Theatre presents THE FAKES. The performance sheds light on the issue of internet safety and bullying. There are students matinees and 11 a.m. and evening performances today and tomorrow at the Jefferson Center. A donation of $10 is suggested. You will need a reservation.